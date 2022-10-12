Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.51 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.20.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68.

Insider Activity at Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $753.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 60.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Anthony Martins purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 170,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,405.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Anthony Martins purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,464.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,256 shares of company stock worth $3,404,694 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 138,906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

