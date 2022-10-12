Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research cut Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

MC stock opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.35. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 76.91% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 416,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 28,667 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 26,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 47,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 112,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 24,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

