Medifast (NYSE:MED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MED. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of MED opened at $117.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.14. Medifast has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $235.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.59. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.11% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $453.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Medifast will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,257.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,247,307.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,257.99. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,247,307.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 3,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $498,567.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 18.4% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

