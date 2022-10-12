Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of MD stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.30%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,045,000 after acquiring an additional 212,150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,631,000 after acquiring an additional 637,798 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,605 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,857,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,624,000 after acquiring an additional 88,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.