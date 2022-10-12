Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $128.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $481,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

