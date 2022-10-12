Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCS. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Marcus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of MCS opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. Marcus has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $198.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.66 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 0.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Marcus will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,468.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marcus in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

