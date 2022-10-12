Matson (NYSE:MATX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Matson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.65. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. Matson has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Insider Transactions at Matson

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matson will post 30.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $34,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares in the company, valued at $719,538.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $34,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares in the company, valued at $719,538.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $350,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,979.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,877 shares of company stock worth $2,415,473 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matson

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Matson by 2,801.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 28,966 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Matson by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.



