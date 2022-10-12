Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Manchester United Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. Manchester United has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $16.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $723.71 million, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 11.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter worth approximately $533,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Manchester United by 157.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 757,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.