McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $351.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson has a 12 month low of $194.27 and a 12 month high of $375.23.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. Analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 31.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 34.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of McKesson by 76.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.