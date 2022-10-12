McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $351.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson has a 12 month low of $194.27 and a 12 month high of $375.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. Analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 31.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 34.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of McKesson by 76.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Analyst Recommendations for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

