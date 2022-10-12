Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAIN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.88. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.34 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 79.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Main Street Capital by 250.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 3.0% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,730,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 778,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50,377 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Main Street Capital by 11.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 200,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

