Macy’s (NYSE:M) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 565,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 523,021 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Macy’s by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 884,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,205,000 after buying an additional 165,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

