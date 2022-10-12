Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on MAA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.21.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.6 %
NYSE MAA opened at $146.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $143.79 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.74.
Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities
In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
