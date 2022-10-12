StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.76) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 64 ($0.77) to GBX 56 ($0.68) in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 62,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.