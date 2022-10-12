StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LXU. UBS Group began coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. LSB Industries has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.66.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 95.62% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $284.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that LSB Industries will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $83,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,417,863.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

