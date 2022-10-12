Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Luxfer Stock Performance
LXFR opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $404.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.96. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.00.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Luxfer
Institutional Trading of Luxfer
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,196,000 after purchasing an additional 95,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after buying an additional 633,547 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 6.4% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,725,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,087,000 after buying an additional 103,918 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Luxfer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 989,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.
