Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock.

Luxfer Stock Performance

LXFR opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $404.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.96. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.00.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Luxfer

Institutional Trading of Luxfer

In related news, Director Patrick K. Mullen acquired 6,200 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,944.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,450 shares in the company, valued at $120,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,196,000 after purchasing an additional 95,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after buying an additional 633,547 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 6.4% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,725,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,087,000 after buying an additional 103,918 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Luxfer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 989,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

