StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $52.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after buying an additional 4,992,817 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock worth $328,062,000 after buying an additional 69,278 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after buying an additional 104,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,717,000 after buying an additional 40,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

