StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2022

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the airline's stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $52.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after buying an additional 4,992,817 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock worth $328,062,000 after buying an additional 69,278 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after buying an additional 104,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,717,000 after buying an additional 40,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

