Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

