Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LPI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Laredo Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE LPI opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 3.42.

Insider Transactions at Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.01. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $560.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $262,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,994,761.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $262,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,994,761.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,509 shares of company stock valued at $585,406 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Laredo Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

