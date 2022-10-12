Analysts Offer Predictions for TopBuild Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for TopBuild in a research report issued on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng expects that the construction company will earn $3.54 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $15.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.88 EPS.

BLD has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

BLD opened at $177.30 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a one year low of $150.71 and a one year high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.55.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth $29,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 264,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 282.4% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 123,572 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth $4,995,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

