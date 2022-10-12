Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion and a PE ratio of 17.28.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

