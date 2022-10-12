WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.10 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSFS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.15. The consensus estimate for WSFS Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSFS. StockNews.com started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.52 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.07%.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,352.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,352.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 253.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

