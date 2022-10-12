BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of LND opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $383.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.85. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $9.82.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 156.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.
