FY2023 EPS Estimates for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Lowered by Analyst

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Summit Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.15. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Summit Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Summit Financial Group to $30.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $129,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

