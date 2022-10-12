FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Bank Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for First Bank’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Bank to $15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $273.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Bank has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. First Bank had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in First Bank by 740.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 289,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 254,620 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Bank by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in First Bank by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 277,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in First Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

