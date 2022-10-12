DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report issued on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will earn $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $18.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $708.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $40.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $51,905.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $670,434.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

