Research Analysts Set Expectations for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a research note issued on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for JELD-WEN’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JELD. Barclays lowered JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,692,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,115,000 after buying an additional 3,273,690 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,221,000 after purchasing an additional 956,559 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 3,742.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 576,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 561,350 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,083,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,643,000 after buying an additional 343,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 387.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 325,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 258,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 29,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $426,503.79. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,294,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,854,655.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 29,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $426,503.79. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,294,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,854,655.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 263,963 shares of company stock worth $2,848,455 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

