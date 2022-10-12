United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for United Bankshares in a research note issued on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.95. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share.

UBSI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.07.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $258.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

