FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Roche in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roche’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roche’s FY2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get Roche alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roche currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

Roche Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. Roche has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roche by 4.0% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 276,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roche in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,491,000. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Roche by 21.0% during the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 357,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 61,989 shares in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.