Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Clorox Company Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clorox in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

NYSE:CLX opened at $128.24 on Wednesday. Clorox has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.65.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Clorox by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

