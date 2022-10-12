Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Mohawk Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng expects that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mohawk Industries’ current full-year earnings is $14.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.21.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MHK opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $199.37. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.40.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.06. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

