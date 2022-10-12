Jefferies Financial Group Comments on M&T Bank Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $15.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.05 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTB. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on M&T Bank to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.86.

MTB stock opened at $179.09 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $141.49 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $883,369.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in M&T Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.6% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

