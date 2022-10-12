The Procter & Gamble Company Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Procter & Gamble in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Procter & Gamble’s current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

PG opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $296.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

