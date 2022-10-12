Brokers Offer Predictions for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.51 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 131.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.30.

APAM stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.76. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

