StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.40.

Lennox International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LII stock opened at $224.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.29. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $334.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 134.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,570.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,325.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Lennox International by 90.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Stories

