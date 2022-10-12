Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.20.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $210.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.13. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $200.64 and a twelve month high of $366.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 47.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 554,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,501,000 after acquiring an additional 242,086 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

