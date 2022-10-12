Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

KOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Koppers has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $465.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.18). Koppers had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $502.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Koppers’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Koppers by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Koppers by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Koppers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Koppers by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

