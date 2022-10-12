Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LEN. Wedbush lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Lennar Trading Down 0.0 %

Lennar stock opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. Lennar has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.54.

Insider Activity at Lennar

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lennar by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after buying an additional 1,614,706 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in Lennar by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,056,000 after buying an additional 722,560 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after buying an additional 632,255 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,616,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 527,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

