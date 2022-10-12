Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KRC. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 632.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $59,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

