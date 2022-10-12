Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 7.2 %

NYSE LEG opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.14. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 100,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 234,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,443 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

