Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

LAZ has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of LAZ opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Lazard has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Lazard had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 64.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Lazard by 267.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Lazard during the first quarter worth $135,000.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

