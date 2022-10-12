Loews (NYSE:L) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Loews Stock Up 1.0 %

Loews stock opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.31. Loews has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $68.20.

Insider Activity at Loews

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 47,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Loews by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Loews during the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Loews during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Loews by 131.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

