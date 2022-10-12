Lear (NYSE:LEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $162.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

Shares of LEA opened at $122.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $118.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lear will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $924,582.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,547,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

