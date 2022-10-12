Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Kronos Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:KRO opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. Kronos Worldwide has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.11). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,265,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,161,000 after acquiring an additional 63,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,163,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 35,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 1.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

