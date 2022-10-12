StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

Kohl’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Kohl’s stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 172.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 187.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 395.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

