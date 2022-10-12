StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

KW stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.15. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.74 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 30.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 35,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,191,065.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,142,961 shares in the company, valued at $41,487,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KW. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,189 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 162.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 91.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,792,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,716,000 after acquiring an additional 857,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth approximately $2,878,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.