Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KOS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.87.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KOS opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $620.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 58.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

