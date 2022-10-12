KBC Group NV Trims Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.52. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

