Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 5,196 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $45,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $42,005,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after acquiring an additional 397,354 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,623,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 105,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHRW opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

