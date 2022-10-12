Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $45.91 Million Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $45,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Mizuho raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.45.

NYSE FLT opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.74 and a twelve month high of $282.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

