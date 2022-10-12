Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $46.34 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,920 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.61% of Pentair worth $46,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 174,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,782 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 100,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $39.99 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

